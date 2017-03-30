Henry “Hank” Belszek Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017 at St. Columba Cathedral for Henry “Hank” Belszek age 90, who passed away on Thursday morning, March 30, 2017 with his children by his side.

He was born January 11, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Ignatius and Theresa Chmielewski Belszek.

Hank was a graduate of South High School.

Immediately following graduation, he enlisted into the Navy during World War II. He was a radio specialist attaining the rank of Petty Officer. Following his service during World War II he attended Youngstown College until being recalled to duty in the Korean War where he was assigned for two atomic tests at Eniwetok Atoll during Operation Greenhouse.

On April 29, 1950, Hank married Ethel M. Veck.

He had joined her family wholesale flower business, Youngstown Plant and Flower, Inc. where he did floral buying and sales and eventually became president of the company. They worked side by side until her death on November 15, 1981. He has continued the business with his family today most recently in an advisory position.

Hank was a member of St. Columba Cathedral. He was a devoted Catholic and St. Anthony Novena participant.

He was an avid reader, golfer, and baseball enthusiast. He also loved playing pinochle weekly with his Tuesday night friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory to his children, Marie (Robert) LaCivita of Liberty and Henry I. “Butch” Belszek (Kate Floetker) of Columbus and his granddaughter, Marlana LaCivita (Guy Harris) of Tampa, Florida. He also leaves his sister, Anna Marie Sikora of Boardman.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and an infant brother, Alfred.

Friends may call at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday, April 3, 2017 prior to the Mass from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral.

Hank will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with full military honors provided by Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.



