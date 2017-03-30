Leetonia postal worker facing criminal charges

A mail carrier from Leetonia is accused of receiving compensation benefits that he was not entitled to receive

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A mail carrier from Leetonia is facing criminal charges, accused of receiving compensation benefits that he was not entitled to receive.

Jess Leon, 66, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of theft of government property and false statements and fraud to obtain federal employees’ compensation.

The indictment alleges that Leon, a mail carrier employed by the U.S. Postal Service, failed to disclose income from other employment to receive federal workers’ compensation benefits. The indictment says he also falsely represented his physical limitations in connection with the benefits.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan R. Miller is prosecuting the case following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.

