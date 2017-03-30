Liberty woman pleads guilty to injuring young child

Jena Nobbs is charged with felonious assault and child endangering after police said injuries were found on a child in her care.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to causing injuries to a 4-year-old child.

Jena Nobbs pleaded guilty to felonious assault and endangering children. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Police said Nobbs excessively punished the child, who had bruises all over his body.

The abuse was reported by an acquaintance of the child, who said she noticed the injuries and asked Ronald Newell about them. Newell told the woman that the boy hurt himself.

Newell said he didn’t want to get the child treatment because Children Services would be notified, the woman reported.

The woman told investigators that she saw the child routinely until Newell became involved with Nobbs.

Police said the boy had bruises and cuts on his body and was having difficulty moving his arm. Hospital staff reported finding bruising on the boy’s buttocks and legs.

Newell is scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on April 27.

