Mahoning County indictments: March 30, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 30, 2017:
Bryan Harris: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and identity fraud
Joi Shorter: Theft
Barbara Wilson: Possession of cocaine
Daniel Grennell, II: Breaking and entering and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Angel Brito: Carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and obstructing official business
Sarah Leflore: Possession of cocaine
Milton Willis and Quin Willis: Impersonating a peace officer or private police officer, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, carrying concealed weapons and inducing panic
Edward Frost: Theft
Jennifer Ribarich: Grand theft, forgery and three counts each of theft from elderly
James K. Thomas: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Ghiates: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Joey Seaman: Aggravated burglary, attempted rape, assault, intimidation of a witness and two counts of menacing by stalking
Adrien Brown: Possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Alexander Grant: Failure to register
Davinna Smith: Permitting drug abuse
Terrence Tucker: Three counts each of aggravated robbery, robbery with repeat offender specifications and having weapons while under disability
Christopher Council: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Jesse Lavin and Kirk Zents: Possession of cocaine and heroin
Pierre Shelton: Possession of cocaine
Lewis Williams: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Donald Dunlap, III: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Kevin Faucette: Carrying concealed weapons
Jonathan Gray: Having weapons while under disability, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Whim Jenkins: Possession of cocaine
Robert McClimans: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Matthew Wilson: Vehicular homicide
Joseph Peterson: Failure to register
Jack Manigault: Tampering with records
Markle Williams: Two counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
Jason Kuzan: Nonsupport of dependents
Zachary T. Soles: Nonsupport of dependents
Brian S. Birtalan: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents
Vernon L. Brown: Four counts of nonsupport of dependents
Tawann Tutwiler: Nine counts of nonsupport of dependents
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.