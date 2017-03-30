Mahoning County indictments: March 30, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 30, 2017:

Bryan Harris: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and identity fraud

Joi Shorter: Theft

Barbara Wilson: Possession of cocaine

Daniel Grennell, II: Breaking and entering and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Angel Brito: Carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and obstructing official business

Sarah Leflore: Possession of cocaine

Milton Willis and Quin Willis: Impersonating a peace officer or private police officer, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, carrying concealed weapons and inducing panic

Edward Frost: Theft

Jennifer Ribarich: Grand theft, forgery and three counts each of theft from elderly

James K. Thomas: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Ghiates: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joey Seaman: Aggravated burglary, attempted rape, assault, intimidation of a witness and two counts of menacing by stalking

Adrien Brown: Possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Alexander Grant: Failure to register

Davinna Smith: Permitting drug abuse

Terrence Tucker: Three counts each of aggravated robbery, robbery with repeat offender specifications and having weapons while under disability

Christopher Council: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jesse Lavin and Kirk Zents: Possession of cocaine and heroin

Pierre Shelton: Possession of cocaine

Lewis Williams: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Donald Dunlap, III: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Kevin Faucette: Carrying concealed weapons

Jonathan Gray: Having weapons while under disability, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Whim Jenkins: Possession of cocaine

Robert McClimans: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Matthew Wilson: Vehicular homicide

Joseph Peterson: Failure to register

Jack Manigault: Tampering with records

Markle Williams: Two counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Jason Kuzan: Nonsupport of dependents

Zachary T. Soles: Nonsupport of dependents

Brian S. Birtalan: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Vernon L. Brown: Four counts of nonsupport of dependents

Tawann Tutwiler: Nine counts of nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.



