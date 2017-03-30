Mahoning County indictments: March 30, 2017

By Published: Updated:
Legal Generic

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 30, 2017:

Bryan Harris: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and identity fraud

Joi Shorter: Theft

Barbara Wilson: Possession of cocaine

Daniel Grennell, II: Breaking and entering and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Angel Brito: Carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and obstructing official business

Sarah Leflore: Possession of cocaine

Milton Willis and Quin Willis: Impersonating a peace officer or private police officer, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, carrying concealed weapons and inducing panic

Edward Frost: Theft

Jennifer Ribarich: Grand theft, forgery and three counts each of theft from elderly

James K. Thomas: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Ghiates: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joey Seaman: Aggravated burglary, attempted rape, assault, intimidation of a witness and two counts of menacing by stalking

Adrien Brown: Possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Alexander Grant: Failure to register

Davinna Smith: Permitting drug abuse

Terrence Tucker: Three counts each of aggravated robbery, robbery with repeat offender specifications and having weapons while under disability

Christopher Council: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jesse Lavin and Kirk Zents: Possession of cocaine and heroin

Pierre Shelton: Possession of cocaine

Lewis Williams: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Donald Dunlap, III: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Kevin Faucette: Carrying concealed weapons

Jonathan Gray: Having weapons while under disability, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Whim Jenkins: Possession of cocaine

Robert McClimans: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Matthew Wilson: Vehicular homicide

Joseph Peterson: Failure to register

Jack Manigault: Tampering with records

Markle Williams: Two counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Jason Kuzan: Nonsupport of dependents

Zachary T. Soles: Nonsupport of dependents

Brian S. Birtalan: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Vernon L. Brown: Four counts of nonsupport of dependents

Tawann Tutwiler: Nine counts of nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s