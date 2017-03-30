Man charged in woman’s death at Southern Park Mall

A person was hit and killed in the parking lot at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been charged with the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Matthew Wilson, 23, was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on a vehicular homicide charge. According to the indictment, Wilson lives in Davenport, Florida.

The indictment says Wilson negligently caused the death of Judy Dailey in November of last year.

The 65-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot near JCPenney when she was hit. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Wilson’s family reached out to WKBN after the accident and said Wilson had a seizure and blacked out before hitting Dailey.

Investigators did not confirm the information when questioned in November.

