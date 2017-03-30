Man robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown while helping his grandma

The incident happened about 12:59 a.m. Wednesday on Rhoda Avenue

By Published: Updated:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was helping his grandmother get items out her car on the west side when he was robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened about 12:59 a.m. Wednesday on Rhoda Avenue.

The man told police he had just reached into his grandmother’s car to get some items when a man walked up, pointed a gun at him and said, “Give me everything or I will kill you,” according to a police report.

The man said he dropped his wallet on the street and the suspect picked it up. The suspect also took the man’s cell phone before running off toward Mahoning Avenue.

The man checked the tracking app on his cell phone, but the phone was turned off and not able to track the location.

The suspect was decribed by the victim as being male and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s