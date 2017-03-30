Man robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown while helping his grandma

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was helping his grandmother get items out her car on the west side when he was robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened about 12:59 a.m. Wednesday on Rhoda Avenue.

The man told police he had just reached into his grandmother’s car to get some items when a man walked up, pointed a gun at him and said, “Give me everything or I will kill you,” according to a police report.

The man said he dropped his wallet on the street and the suspect picked it up. The suspect also took the man’s cell phone before running off toward Mahoning Avenue.

The man checked the tracking app on his cell phone, but the phone was turned off and not able to track the location.

The suspect was decribed by the victim as being male and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.