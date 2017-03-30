Man robbed while going to buy pills in Youngstown

The man said he was beaten and robbed of a cell phone and $70

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was beaten and robbed on his way buy Xanax pills on the city’s south side.

A 19-year-old man told police he went to a home about 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Gaither Avenue to purchase Xanax pills when he was attacked, hit with a pipe and robbed of $70 and his iPhone, according to a police report.

The man told police the suspect came up behind him after he got out of his car and said, “Give me all you got.” The suspect hit the man with a pipe, knocking him to the ground, and then started kicking him, the report stated.

In addition to the iPhone and money, the suspect also took the man’s vaporizing cigarette.

After the attack, the man ran to a nearby house to call police.

