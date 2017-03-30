Paula Jean (Yarabenets) Trojak Obituary

March 30, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Paula Jean (Yarabenets) Trojak passed away Thursday, March 30.

Paula was born October 9, 1958.

Services are pending at Briceland Funeral Service.


Order Flowers Here