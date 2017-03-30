Plans move forward for Youngstown Amphitheater

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is a step closer to developing that long-awaited outdoor amphitheater downtown.

The Youngstown Board of Control agreed to pay about $32,500 to Norfolk and Southern Railroad to buy a piece of abandoned track property near the site of the old Wean United plant along the Mahoning River.

City Law Director Attorney Marty Hume says the half-acre parcel used to be part of an access line in and out of the plant but is now needed to continue making improvements for the project.

“The one today is designed to help us put in all the infrastructure that we need for the amphitheater, including a sewer line that is going to have to go into the property and make other improvements that we need to get the property ready to become an amphitheater,” Hume said.

Hume tells said the city still needs to purchase a similar-sized parcel from CSX Railroad and hopes that can be accomplished by this summer.

The overall project is expected to be finished in about 18 months.