Police: Pa. 19-year-old raped at least 6 women, starting at age 16

DeJohn Lee faces multiple counts of rape, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses

By Published: Updated:
Abuse, Assault Generic

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Police in suburban Philadelphia say a 19-year-old man is charged with assaulting nine women, and raping at least six, starting when he was 16.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan says DeJohn Lee has been in custody since early January, when one of his accusers saw him in a grocery store and called police.

Whelan says nine women were attacked separately, from 2014 to early 2017.

Lee faces multiple counts of rape, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses. Police say Lee recently told them he had many more victims, and Whelan is urging them to come forward.

Whelan says Lee would stalk his victims, waiting until they were alone before attacking.

Lee, of Chester, had no comment for reporters on the way to his arraignment Thursday. No attorney information is available online.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s