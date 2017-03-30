Police: Warren Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some scary few minutes for a Family Dollar Manager and Frito-Lay rep in Warren Thursday morning when two armed men entered the store looking for cash.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Family Dollar off of Parkman Road.

Detectives said the men were wearing masks and gloves. They believe one of the suspects was carrying what looked like a shotgun.

“I was shakin’ so bad, I didn’t know what to do. He had me check the safe,” the 911 caller said.

The men got away with money from the registers and cash from the manager and the Frito-Lay rep’s wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives division at 330-841-2657.

