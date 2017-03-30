Storm Team 27: Heavy rain with storms possible tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

RADAR UPDATE:

Heavy rain and small hail possible with a storm moving through Southern Mahoning county. This storm is moving toward Canfield.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

A storm system will sweep through the region overnight into Friday with rain and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. The risk for storms will stay in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will warm a little overnight with highs near 60 Friday. The risk for heavy rain will remain in the forecast through early Friday. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible, even more in spots, with this storm system. The chance for showers will taper off into Saturday morning.

Cooler weather Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Better into Sunday. A cold start Sunday morning in the low 30’s. There is a chance for frost. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 50’s.

Unsettled and warmer to start next week. Cooler air will return by late week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Rain likely with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty wind and heavy rain possible. (90%)

Low: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible. (100%)

High: 60

Friday night: Scattered showers. Cooler. (70%)

Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 47

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 57 Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 62 Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 61 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 32

