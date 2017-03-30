Trial pushed back to September in Howland murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with capital murder stemming from the shooting in Howland that killed two people and wounded three others was back in a Trumbull County Courtroom Thursday.

Nasser Hamad appeared for another pre-trial, but this time signed a waiver, pushing his trial date back another 180 days.

His new trial date is set for September 18.

Hamad is facing two counts of capital murder and six counts of attempted murder stemming from the shooting at his property off Route 46 in Howland last month.

Joshua Williams, 20, and Josh Harber, 19, were killed. Three others were injured. Hamad’s family says he was acting in self-defense.

Before Hamad’s hearing, his family, friends, and other supporters were holding “Justice for Nasser” signs outside the courthouse.

“We are here to support Nasser. We are trying to see justice for Nasser. We want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” said Mike Hamad, Nasser Hamad’s brother.

Prosecutors have said Hamad challenged the group to a fight before the shooting, asking them to come to his house. After the initial confrontation ended, prosecutors say Hamad went back into his house, got his gun and came back outside shooting at their vehicle.