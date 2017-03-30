Veteran first responder appointed to head Mahoning County’s Hazmat team

Steve Szekely brings both firefighting and law enforcement experience to the job

Steve Szekely said his top priority now is encouraging new volunteers to join the team Published:
Hazmat Chief Steve Szekely

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new man in charge of Mahoning County’s Hazardous Materials team. Mahoning County Commissioners appointed Steve Szekely to chief of the unit.

Szekely succeeds the late Ted Everett, who passed away in January. Szekely said his top priority now is encouraging new volunteers to join the team, especially those with some technological experience.

“With WMD’s and different meters and chemical and biological agents, we have a lot of technical equipment. The goal is to recruit younger people who are good in this technical aspect of it to help with the team,” Szekely said.

Szekely brings both firefighting and law enforcement experience to the job. Besides more than 20 years with the Springfield Township and Poland Fire Departments, he’s a captain with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and has been there more than 26 years.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s