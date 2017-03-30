Veteran first responder appointed to head Mahoning County’s Hazmat team

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new man in charge of Mahoning County’s Hazardous Materials team. Mahoning County Commissioners appointed Steve Szekely to chief of the unit.

Szekely succeeds the late Ted Everett, who passed away in January. Szekely said his top priority now is encouraging new volunteers to join the team, especially those with some technological experience.

“With WMD’s and different meters and chemical and biological agents, we have a lot of technical equipment. The goal is to recruit younger people who are good in this technical aspect of it to help with the team,” Szekely said.

Szekely brings both firefighting and law enforcement experience to the job. Besides more than 20 years with the Springfield Township and Poland Fire Departments, he’s a captain with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and has been there more than 26 years.