Warren crime activity: Home shot up, bullet lands in baby’s crib

Thursday, March 23

10:36 a.m. – 1400 block of Fifth St., police approached three men in the parking lot of the Hampshire House Apartments who they believed were trespassing. Officers said one of the men, later identified as 27-year-old Deon Parish, was lying about his identity. He was arrested and charged with falsification. Parish also had a child support arrest warrant at the time.

11 a.m. – 2500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, police arrested 47-year-old Kevin Robinson, charged with robbing the Sparkle Market. Officers said he stuffed a pork loin and two packs of T-bone steak in his jacket. Robinson was detained by two employees after head-butting one in the face. He was found to have a warrant for a previous theft.

2:30 p.m. – 200 block of First St. SW, a woman said she and her son had been gone for about an hour earlier in the day and when they returned, a PlayStation 4, video games, and a TV were missing from his room. There were no signs of a break-in and the woman said she locked the door before they left.

6:10 p.m. – 1600 block of Oakdale St. NW, a man reported that his rifle was stolen from a safe inside his house. There were no signs of a break-in.

Friday, March 24

1 a.m. – 500 block of Washington St. NE, a couple reported someone shot into their living room where they were with their two sons, 5 months and 4 years old. The bullet broke through a window and part of it landed in the baby’s crib.

10:39 a.m. – 2200 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, a woman called police and said the father of her children was breaking into her house and stealing her things. She said he came in through a side door and began “trashing” the house.

3:57 p.m. – 2500 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, officers responded to a fight between a woman and her ex-boyfriend in the Little Caesar’s parking lot. Police said he was throwing things at her, including her cell phone.

11 p.m. – 2100 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, a woman reported her van stolen from her home. She said 18-year-old William Williams was robbed at gunpoint while driving it. The woman said he didn’t have permission to drive her van. Williams also had had an active arrest warrant.

Sunday, March 26

2:35 p.m. – 100 block of Woodbine Ave. SE, police responded to the possible overdose of a 31-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

3:53 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., police found a man who said he was hit by a gold Kia Sorrento. He said it was parked in his driveway on Laird Avenue, so he told the driver to move. The victim said the driver asked to meet him in a parking lot across from Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where he hit him with the car. Police said the victim said he has “beef” with the driver but didn’t go into details.

6:07 p.m. – 200 block of Washington St. NW, police said 26-year-old Matthew Knepper was touching himself outside of Washington Square retirement home. A witness said he touched himself inappropriately in front of a window to the dining hall, which was packed with residents. Knepper was charged with public indecency.

8:44 p.m. – 100 block of Griswold St. NE, a man reported someone had broken into his apartment. He said a smart TV, Bluetooth speaker, two hats and some clothing were missing.

10:44 p.m. – 1200 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, Warren firefighters, responding to a fire alarm going off at TCAP, said the building had been broken into. They found a broken window and a backpack — containing alcohol and prescription pills — near it. There was no fire but someone took a fire extinguisher from inside and sprayed it.

Monday, March 27

9:45 a.m. – 100 block of High St., police found a syringe and spoon underneath the bushes near a sidewalk.

4:15 p.m. – 1100 block of Bradford St. NW, a man reported taht his dirt bike was stolen.

8 p.m. – Kenilworth Avenue and South Street, a 14-year-old buy said he was robbed at gunpoint. He said one of the two suspects fired off a shot before taking $150 from him. Police were unable to find the people responsible.

10:30 p.m. – 1000 block of Woodland St. NE, a woman said someone broke into her home where she, her boyfriend and three children were sleeping. She said the person beat up her boyfriend and punched her in the face. When she tried to call 911, the suspect was able to get the phone from her and run away.

Tuesday, March 28

1:05 a.m. – Peace Avenue and Federal Street, a man said someone shot at his car as he was driving, blowing out the rear driver’s side window. He then parked in the 400 block of Peace Ave. to look at the damage when he said three men came around a building and shot at another car backing out of a parking space.

10:32 a.m. – 2000 block of Jefferson St. SW, a woman reported a home burglary. She said her neighbor told her one of her friends came into the house sometime in the month of March while she was gone and stole two shotguns.

7:18 p.m. – Oak Street and Austin Avenue, a 14-year-old boy said he was walking to his grandmother’s house when a man got out of a car and swung at him. The victim said he started punching back when two other men came out of the car and punched him in the head. The boy said he didn’t know the men or why they attacked him.

7:52 p.m. – 2200 block of Reeves Rd. NE, police responded to Trumbull County Children Services. They said a juvenile resident was kicking workers and officers and threatening to kill them. Police took her to the hospital for an evaluation, where they said she tried to steal a gun and taser from an officer’s belt.

Wednesday, March 29

2:31 a.m. – 2100 block of Colonial St. SE, officers responded to several reports of gunshots in the area. Officers spoke to two victims at the hospital — one was shot in the chest and on the side of his head, and the other was shot in the knee. Neither were in critical condition. Witnesses said they saw a dark car drive by after hearing gunshots.

4 p.m. – 1200 block of McKinley St. NE, a man reported a home burglary that happened sometime overnight. He said someone broke in and stole a flat screen TV, car speakers, and about $1,000 worth of tools, including saws and a drill.

