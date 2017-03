WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Detectives in Warren are trying to figure out what caused a two-year-old boy to pass out.

Police said they think the boy swallowed something, but they don’t know for sure what it was. They’re waiting on test results from the hospital.

The boy arrived at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. He’s now at Akron Children’s Hospital’s main campus, where his condition is improving.

No charges have been filed in the case.