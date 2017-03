Youngstown State police chief search narrowed to 3 candidates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The search for a new police chief for Youngstown State University is now down to three people.

The finalists include Shawn Varso, who’s currently the interim chief; Jeffery Scott, police chief for Notre Dame College in South Euclid; and Stephen VanWinkle, a captain with the Miami University of Ohio Police¬†Department.

YSU will hold an open forum with the finalists next week.

John Beshara retired as the YSU Police Chief last May after the university decided not to renew his contract.