2017 Boys Starting Five

Justin Bofenkamp – Warren JFK

The Eagles senior rolled his success on the football field onto the basketball floor this winter. He helped JFK get to the Regional Final while averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 steals per game. Bofenkamp shot an impressive 58% from the field en route to winning 20 games.



Lynn Bowden – Warren Harding

The two-sport star shined once again for the Raiders in 2017 as he helped Warren Harding get back to the Division I District Final in Alliance. Bowden averaged 19.4 points per game while dishing out 4.3 assists a contest. The Harding product is heading to Kentucky to play football later this year.

Spencer DeMedal – Wilmington

DeMedal helped bring Wilmington its first District 10 boys basketball title this past season, as the Greyhounds standout dominated in almost every category. He led the team in points (20.7), rebounds (9), assists (4), steals (3), and blocks (2). The Hounds reached the 2nd-round of the PIAA tournament this season.

Drew Magestro – Kennedy Catholic

The senior helped the Golden Eagles not only get back to the PIAA Class A state title game, but brought KC back-to-back crowns while averaging 20 PPG. The sharpshooter connected on 40% from beyond-the-arc but still dished out over 6 assists en route to another state title.

Zach Rasile – McDonald

The Blue Devils freshman took the area by storm this season, setting a new state record for three-pointers in a season with 140. On his way to averaging 20.3 PPG, he set five school records, including 3’s in a game (11), 3’s in a season (140), and points by a freshman (549). McDonald finished with 25 wins and a district title.

