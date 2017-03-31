4 injured in two separate Trumbull County accidents

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were sent to the hospital after two separate accidents in Trumbull County.

The first accident happened about 11:30 Wednesday at the intersection of North Road and Pleasant Valley Drive in Howland.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car rear-ended a truck and then hit a utility pole.

The driver of the truck ran away. The three people in the car were taken to the hospital.

The second accident happened on State Route 82 in Bazetta just a few minutes later.

The driver hit a wire barrier. He was also taken to the hospital.