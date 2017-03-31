Boardman crime activity: Suspect posed as officer, tried pulling driver over

Tuesday, March 21

9:56 a.m. – 5600 block of South Ave., police were called to Park Center Health Care for a fight that had occurred between two elderly residents on March 18. A staff member said one of the residents pushed another to the ground after he began urinating in his trash can.

10:45 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Drive, Timothy Holloway, 33, of Salem, arrested and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest. A Highway Patrol trooper who was parked in the lot near Pat Catan’s reported a man was sneaking between cars and going back and forth between two vehicles. Police questioned Holloway, who told police he was there to meet his girlfriend at the “pet store” and give her money, although police said there was no pet store in the plaza. He told police he didn’t have his wallet with his ID and gave a social security number that didn’t have enough numbers, a police report said. Police said Holloway then ran, but was stopped by the state trooper. Police said drug items and a bottle with white powder were found in the area where Holloway was running. He was also found to have a warrant for neglect of a child.

8:11 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Jessica Quigley, 30, of Austintown, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments, and endangering children. William Harris, Jr. charged with possession of drugs. Police were called to the parking lot of Plato’s Closet for a report that someone was possibly asleep at the wheel. Police said Quigley was inside selling clothing items. The car was full of merchandise with tags and security sensors, according to a police report. Police said marijuana, Xanax, a needle, and spoon were found in the car, along with Quigley’s infant. The child was given to a family member.

8:57 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., 37-year-old Leonard Pitts, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drugs, and drug abuse. An employee of JCPenney reported finding a bookbag on the floor of the men’s clothing department. He opened the bag to find the owner and noticed several drug use items inside, a report said. Police said Pitts came to get the bag and said he set it down in the store so no one would think he was stealing. Police said the bag contained crack cocaine and several drug items.

9:52 p.m. – 7500 block of Market St., two men reported being robbed in an apartment by two men with guns. One of the victims said he was tied up with an extension cord. Police said they believed the victims weren’t being honest in their initial interviews. They later told police that two women were at the apartment hanging out with them prior to the robbery.

Thursday, March 23

8:52 p.m. – Market Street near Leighton Avenue, Elliot L. Collins arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, and Javen D. Call cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Friday, March 24

10:37 p.m. – 7000 block of West Blvd., a 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital for an overdose. The man’s friend told police that they had been using heroin in the recreation room of the Boulevard Club Apartments.

12:09 p.m. – 1500 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a man told police that a cream-colored Ford Focus began following him too closely near the Shell gas station. The driver then pulled up next to him, yelled at him to pull over and showed him a badge, saying he was a police officer. Police said the suspect’s vehicle had been rented from Enterprise in Warren, and the suspect used to be an officer with the Warren Police Department. Investigators said the police department reported that the former officer had been gone for several years on disability and only has an ID from the department.

1:24 p.m. – 1100 block of Doral Dr., Terry Charles, 48, of Struthers, charged with public indecency. A woman called police to report that a man had his pants pulled down and was touching himself in the parking lot of Lowe’s. Police stopped a vehicle matching a description of the vehicle involved in the incident and said Charles appeared extremely nervous. He told police he was at Lowe’s to prepare for a camping trip with the Boy Scouts but later said he was at Game Stop. He denied touching himself inappropriately. Police said the woman identified him as the suspect, and Charles had two previous public indecency arrests in 1995 and 2001.

2:20 p.m. – 200 block of W. Federal St., Jennifer Kozic, 39, arrested on a warrant for drug possession, paraphernalia, abuse instruments, and child endangering. Police said Kozic overdosed on fentanyl in January while she was supposed to be watching two children.

Saturday, March 25

5:01 a.m. – 600 block of Forestridge Rd., theft of a vehicle. The owner said he left the vehicle unlocked in his driveway, and the keys were inside.

11:13 a.m. – location redacted, Frank Tondo, II, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police were called on a report of a man beating a little girl. Tondo admitted to slapping the girl for using curse words, but the girl told police Tondo assaulted her in the past so she struck him back. She said Tondo then starting hitting her multiple times in the head and pulled her hair. Police said the girl had a large amount of hair that had been pulled loose, a swollen face and head, lines on her neck on a swollen red elbow and forearm.

2:19 p.m. – Walker Mill near Bishop Woods Court, Gary Volosin, 63, of Poland, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control after a rollover crash.

Sunday, March 26

1:19 a.m. – 6900 block of Market St., reported breaking and entering at the Youngstown Cycle Shop.

10:11 a.m. – 700 block of Orlo Lane, reported theft of a vehicle.

1:08 p.m. – 4100 block of Windsor Road, a woman reported that her 15-year-old daughter was walking on Overhill Road near Windsor Road when a man pulled up beside her in a small, dark gray four-door car and asked her how old she was. The driver then followed her as she was walking, so she ran away. The man was described as a fair-skinned black man with “weird hair” wearing a dark-colored shirt.

Monday, March 27

6:33 a.m. – 900 block of Truesdale Drive, reported theft of a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV from a driveway.

10:44 a.m. – 800 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., a woman told police that she believed her wristlet was stolen from her shopping cart while shopping at Dollar General.

Wednesday, March 29

10:48 a.m. – 1000 block of Tiffany South, Dominic DePaul, 18, of Lake Milton; Angelle Schneider, 20, of Youngstown; and a 17-year-old boy arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol. DePaul was also charged with possession of marijuana. Police investigating a report of a theft from a vehicle went to the Red Roof Inn, where they found the three in a hotel room with marijuana and alcohol, a report said.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Boardman Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: