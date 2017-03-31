Cedar Point hiring 5,000 people for the summer season

Cedar Point also offers summer internships for college credit

WCMH Staff Published:
(YouTube/Cedar Point)

SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Summer isn’t too far away, and Cedar Point is looking for 5,000 people to help with the busy summer season at the popular theme park in Sandusky, Ohio.

The park is looking to fill positions in Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Park Operations, Security & Safety, Accommodations, Merchandise & Games, Park Services and more. There will be a job fair to fill those jobs on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

Associates who work at the park get the following benefits:

  • Free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Water Park
  • Complimentary admission for friends and family
  • Associate ride nights on some of the biggest and baddest rides in the world
  • Discounts on food and merchandise
  • An associate recreation center
  • On-site, low-cost housing (if qualified)

Cedar Point also offers summer internships for college credit. Those who are interested should fill out an application at cedarpoint.com/jobs.

