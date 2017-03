LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews worked to remove a school out of the ditch after it veered off the road onto the soft shoulder and flipped onto its side.

The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. Friday along Jacobs-Logtown Road, near Hunter Camp Road.

The bus was not carrying students at the time.

There is no information at this time about the driver or injuries.

