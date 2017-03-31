Family escapes fire in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two trailers in Center Township burned down Thursday night, leaving only rubble.

The fire started just before midnight at the Threshingfloor Campground on Mattix Road.

A man smelled smoke and woke everyone up. All five people made it out safely.

The Lisbon Fire Department arrived first and found people standing outside watching their homes burn down.

Chief Paul Gresh Jr. said the fire started in a rear bedroom but the cause is not known yet.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

West Point and Franklin Township Fire Departments helped put the fire out.