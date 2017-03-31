Gamers to pull all-nighter in Youngstown to create themed video game



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Game Developers are hosting their second annual game jam this weekend.

A game jam is an event where people come together to create a themed video game in 48 hours.

This year, to go along with April Fools Day, the theme will be “deception.”

Gamers will also get a chance to spend the night at the McDonough Museum of Art while they create a working video game prototype.

“They basically create art assets, music assets, and programming assets and then they magically put those all together to make a game that you can sit with a control or a keyboard and mouse, and play,” said organizer Kendra Corpier.

The gamers have until 3 p.m. Sunday to finish their prototypes.

