James T. Grega Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held on Monday April 3, 2017, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for James T. Grega, age 74 of Hubbard, Ohio, who passed away on Friday March 31, 2017, at Washington Square Health Care in Warren, Ohio.

James was born July 19, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Andrew and Vilma Miklosovic Grega.

He was a coil winder for Westinghouse Electric and later worked in the maintenance department at United Steel Service in Brookfield.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Hubbard VFW Post 3767.

He will be sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Nancy L. Nicholson, whom he married January 27, 1996; his children, Christine M. (Keith) Dilley of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Thomas J. (Deanna) Grega of San Diego, California, Donald E. Lewis of Niles and three grandchildren, Justin C. Dilley, Jennifer D. (Jeremiah) Bowser and Alexis L. Lewis.

He also leaves his brother, William “Whitey” (Andrea) Grega of Cortland, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Grega.

There will be calling hours on Monday April 3, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

