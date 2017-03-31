Man swoops child to safety in Canton shooting that left 4 dead

Police said a man grabbed the 3-year-old son of one of the victims and ran away when Tres Peterson, 21, started firing

By Published: Updated:
Shooting Generic


CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say the young son of a woman who was among four people found dead inside a home escaped after being swooped up by another man when a shooting broke out.

Investigators said the woman’s former fiance shot her and two others at the Canton home before killing himself Thursday.

Police said the shooter, 21-year-old Tres Peterson, of Massillon, was in the Army Reserves.

They identified the victims as his former girlfriend, Cheyenne Calderon, her mother, Kelly Freshour, and Timothy Keyser.

The city’s police chief said another man grabbed Calderon’s 3-year-old son and ran from the house when Peterson began firing.

Police told The Canton Repository that Peterson and Calderon broke up a week ago.

A detective says Peterson bought the gun an hour before the shooting.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s