Myra Jean Allcorn Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Jean Allcorn, 95, of East Palestine, passed away 7:40 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 at Covington Community Campus where she had been a patient.

Jean was born April 21, 1921 in Koppel, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Estelle Smith Rylott and had lived in East Palestine most of her life.

She was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School and had been employed as a cook at the former Edith’s Pizza Shop and had also baked pies for local restaurants.

Jean had at one time been active in the Emmanuel United Methodist Church where she had been a member of the choir.

She had also been a member of the Pythian Sisters, Moose Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, was the last living member of the 500 Club, Garbage Card Club and had volunteered for the former Meals on Wheels Program for more than fifteen years, retiring when she was 75.

Her husband, Vincent G. Allcorn, Sr., whom she married on November 1, 1941, preceded her in death on July 5, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her son, Vincent G. Allcorn, Jr. and her daughter, Jeannie Allcorn; as well as 12 brothers and sisters.

Jean is survived by a son, Tom (Leslie) Allcorn; two daughters, Sherrie (Kim) Felger and Anna M. Stewart, all of East Palestine; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, where the funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 with Rev. Mark McTrustry, officiating.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

A television tribute will air April 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.