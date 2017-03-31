Ohio State University student killed by car in Cincinnati



CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Police say they are investigating an Ohio State University student’s death as a homicide.

Madie Hart, an 18-year-old freshman, was hit by a vehicle on Walnut Street in Cincinnati at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police told WCPO Hart’s death wasn’t an accident.

“It’s a good thing that we have each other and it’s been a really nice moment for everybody to come together, even in the worst of circumstances,” said Hart’s former teacher, Allison Hinkel, on the efforts of the community to come to terms with her death.

Police continue to investigate the incident. No charges have been filed.

