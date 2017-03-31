Police believe body found on lakeshore is missing Trumbull Co. man

The clothing matches the clothing description of 91-year-old Farmdale man, John Peters

John Peters, of Farmdale, is missing.

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – Erie Police believe they have found the body of a missing 91-year-old man from Trumbull County.

According to GoErie.com, fishermen found the body washed up along the Presque Isle Bay shoreline around 5 p.m. Friday.

The clothing on the body matches the clothing description of John Peters, though the body has not been positively identified. Investigators are waiting for the autopsy results to officially identify the body.

The Farmdale man went missing February 28. His car was found near Lake Erie the next day.

