Police: Boardman man knocked 73-year-old woman over to steal purse

Warren Police said the 73-year-old woman broke her hip as a result of the robbery

Kenneth Hubbard charged with robbery in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is in Trumbull County Jail, accused of knocking a 73-year-old woman over, breaking her hip, during a robbery in Warren.

Kenneth Hubbard, 36, was arrested after the robbery at Family Dollar on Elm Road NE on Thursday.

Police said Hubbard was identified as the man who grabbed the woman’s purse and knocked her over as a result. He then dragged her across the pavement until she eventually let go of the purse, according to a police report.

Hubbard was spotted running away near Waverly Drive and Scott Street NE. Officers chased him and later found him curled in the fetal position in a backyard, the report said.

Hubbard wouldn’t tell officers where the purse was but later said he wanted her to get her pills and instructed officers where to find it, according to the report. It was found hidden under a porch on Olive Avenue.

Hubbard was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. He pleaded not guilty and is set to appear again in court on April 10.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for her injuries. She said an envelope containing $200 was missing from the purse.

