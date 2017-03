LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Route 30 in Lisbon is down to one lane after a tractor-trailer veered off the road.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. on Route 30, near County Home Road.

ODOT crews, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local fire departments are on the scene to help remove the rig.

The driver was not injured.

Traffic is moving slow through the area.