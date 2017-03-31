Report: Bystanders take drunk woman’s keys so she couldn’t drive away from accident

The accident happened about 5:46 p.m. Thursday on Logan Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was intoxicated and crashed her car on the city’s north side was restrained by concerned citizens until police got there, according to a police report.

The accident happened about 5:46 p.m. Thursday on Logan Avenue.

The concerned citizens took the keys out of the ignition of the car and tried to hold the woman, later identified as 40-year-old Amber Shattuck, until police got there but she broke free and took off, according to a police report.

Police chased the woman and caught her. Officers noted that Shattuck smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble standing and walking.

Once they got back to the police station, Shattuck was given a blood alcohol test which registered .093, the legal limit is .08.

Shattuck was charged with OVI and failure to control.

