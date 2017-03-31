Report: Man charged with assault after fight over money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing assault and menacing charges after he punched a man in the face and threatened to shoot up his house, according to a police report.

Police were called Thursday afternoon to a house on W. Chalmers Avenue where a man said that another man, later identified as Jason Gillespie, 42, punched him in the face and threatened to shoot up his house after he failed to pay back money he owned him, the report stated. Police noted that the man was bleeding from his mouth and nostrils.

Since the Gillespie had already left, the man said he wanted police to be aware of the threat and that he would work on getting a restraining order.

At about 4:38 p.m., police were called back to the house because the man said that Gillespie returned to the house and that he was in fear that Gillespie would harm him. While police were taking down the information, they saw Gillespie drive by in his car and officers immediately followed, stopping him on Oak Hill Avenue.

Gillespie told police that he had been to the man’s house earlier but that the victim fell while running and that is how his face was injured. Police noted that Gillespie had blood on the sleeve of his jacket, the report stated.

Gillespie was arrested and charged with assault and aggravated menacing.