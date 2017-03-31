Republican senator concerned about Trump’s proposed import tax

President Trump embraced the idea of a 20 percent tax on imports as a possible way to pay for his wall along Mexico's border

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R – OH) insists the nation needs to reform its tax system but lawmakers also need to come up with laws that will actually work.

Lawmakers in the House proposed a tax of 20 percent on goods imported into this country. President Trump has embraced the idea as a possible way to pay for his much talked about wall along the border of Mexico.

Portman, who served as Trade Representative under President George W. Bush, said he doesn’t believe the measure will ever pass in the Senate even if it manages to be approved in the House.

“I do have some concerns about how it would impact consumers and how it would impact trade because it could well be that other countries would retaliate against us. Some are saying that they would if we were to put this in place.”

Critics of the idea say it also hurt consumers by driving up costs for imported goods.

Portman said he wants to see tax reform but not at the expense of causing a trade war with other countries.

