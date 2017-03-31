Storm Team 27: Better weather this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

There is a small chance for a few sprinkles or pockets of drizzle through early Saturday morning. Look for cloudy skies and cool temperatures through the day. Clouds will move out Saturday night with cooler temperatures and patchy fog developing. There is also a chance for some light frost into Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the low 30’s. Better weather by Sunday with more sunshine and highs in the upper 50’s.

THE FORECAST

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a shower or sprinkle/drizzle early. (20%)

High: 44

Saturday night: Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 31

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 57

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing. (70%)

High: 60 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (80%)

High: 56 Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 41

Thursday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 46

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 34

