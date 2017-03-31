Storm Team 27: Rain will taper off tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

There is a flood warning for Eagle Creek in Trumbull County through Saturday morning as a storm system moves through the region with rain. Temperatures will warm a little through morning with highs near 60 Friday. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible, even more in spots, with this storm system. The chance for showers will taper off into Saturday morning.

Cooler weather Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Better into Sunday. A cold start Sunday morning in the low 30’s. There is a chance for frost. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 50’s.

Unsettled and warmer to start next week. Cooler air will return by late week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (100%)

High: 60

Friday night: Scattered showers. Cooler. (70%)

Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 47

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 57 Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 62 Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 61 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 32

