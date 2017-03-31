Struggling Phantoms fall to Lincoln

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-With a chance to move into sole possession of 4th-place Friday night, the Youngstown Phantoms fell to Lincoln 4-1 at the Covelli Centre.

Entering the night, Youngstown was tied for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with Green Bay but were unable to change the deadlock. Both teams have 3 games remaining.

Lincoln took the lead in the first after getting on the powerplay, Christian Evers fired a one-timer from the point that beat Ivan Kulbakov to get the Stars a 1-0 lead.

The score would stay the same until the 2nd period. This time it was the Phantoms turn on the powerplay. Evan Wisocky sent a one-touch pass over to Alex Esposito who was denied by Josef Korenar on the first shot, but Esposito found the rebound and put it home for his 15th goal of the season.

Things would stay deadlocked until early in the 3rd period. The Phantoms would fail to clear the zone which set the stage for Carter Long to wrist one past Kulbakov for his first career USHL goal.

The Stars would pour it on the rest of the way as Chayse Primeau and Brandon Schultz found the back of the net.

The two teams return to action Saturday night.