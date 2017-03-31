Youngstown man charged with illegal firearm possession

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was federally indicted on an illegal firearm possession charge.

Anthony V. Mascarella, 29, is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The indictment alleges that Mascarella had a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition last year, despite a past domestic violence conviction that made firearm possession illegal.

His case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Toepfer. The cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Youngstown Police Department.