Youngstown’s bargain mansion finally sells, renovation in the works



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and his aunt bought the historical 15-room mansion at 260 Tod Lane in Youngstown for $73,000.

Monday, Rob Osborn and his aunt, Lisa Murphy, bought the 5,800 square-foot mansion, which they plan to renovate and live in. It had been on the market for about a year at $76,900.

Osborn, 38, lives a few blocks away with his wife and daughter. Murphy lives in Wooster and has renovated several historic homes.

Osborn said Friday by phone that he plans to make the mansion a “showpiece of Youngstown history.”

“I love it,” said Kathy Szmaj, who lives around the corner. “Absolutely love it.”

Szmaj’s house on Fifth Avenue is on the National Register of Historic Places.

She was excited when she learned the Tod Lane mansion had been sold and she’s also excited about what it’ll mean for the neighborhood.

“It absolutely adds to the value of the neighborhood,” Szmaj said. “If they fix it up and they fix it up right…based on what they bought it for, putting that money into it, they would get every penny back.”

When realtor Harold Penwell took WKBN through the house in February, he estimated it would take $60,000 to $80,000 to renovate it. But there was no mold and no water damage — two big plusses.

Osborn said he plans to keep the old boiler in the basement, wanting to save as much history as he can.

Szmaj knows what he’s up against.

“You can’t just come into these historical homes if you don’t know what you’re doing,” she said. “You can’t think that, ‘okay, I’m going to put some nails and some slate into it,’ and everything’s going to be good.”

The Wick family built the home in 1918 and later sold it to the Hirshbergs and Hartzells — all prominent Youngstown families.

