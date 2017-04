HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people have been charged in connection to a robbery at a McDonald’s on March 21.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell confirmed that Demetrius Wilson-Horne and Heather Patalon have been charged.

Hermitage police said the robber went into the restaurant on East State Street and forced a manager to open an office safe and cash register by gunpoint. Jewell said an employee helped set up the robbery.

Jewell provided the mugshots of the individuals.