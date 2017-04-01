Baldwin, Schiavoni speak at education conference

Youngstown Juvenile Court Magistrate Carla Baldwin was the keynote speaker at the luncheon

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute led an education conference Saturday in Boardman.

It was a day-long event.

Youngstown Juvenile Court Magistrate Carla Baldwin was the keynote speaker at the luncheon. She told educators about the challenges that young people face in her courtroom.

She also spoke about what they do, as educators, to keep their students on the right path.

“So if we can break down any barriers, and just have a relationship, then that encourages good behavior because you don’t want to do anything negative to damage your relationship,” Baldwin said. “And therefore, you eliminate a lot of things that come through the juvenile system.”

State Senator Joe Schiavoni was the keynote speaker for the evening events.

