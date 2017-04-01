Columbiana County EMA seeking Response Team volunteers

The first round of volunteer training for their Community Emergency Response Team took place Saturday

By Published:
The Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency brought back their Community Emergency Response Team -- or CERT -- on Saturday.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency brought back their Community Emergency Response Team — or CERT — on Saturday.

The first round of volunteer training for CERT took place.

Although this program has only just returned, the need for volunteers is greater than ever — and they can really make a difference.

“There’s a big problem right now with both fire and EMS in that there aren’t many people volunteering for these positions,” said Rudy Sacchet of Negley Fire & EMS.

“I think that one person can make a huge difference,” said Robert Agee, a CERT volunteer. “Because, when you add one more ‘one person’ to a group, you make that group that much stronger.”

Volunteer training is a three-day program. Classes wrap up Sunday afternoon.

For more information about the program, check out its official website here or its Facebook here. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s