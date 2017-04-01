Daniel Edward Brison Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Daniel Edward Brison, 48, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in his home, the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Dan was born on July 6, 1968 in Warren, the son of Paul E. and Elaine Smith Brison and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1986 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Dan was employed for the last two years with Herman’s Pickle Farm as a tow motor operator.

Dan was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Dan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Elaine and Raymond Mears, Sr., of Warren; three children, Daniel David Brison, Michael Edward Brison and Danielle Nicole Brison all of Warren; a brother, Christopher (Jackie) Brison of Cortland and two sisters, Marianne (Rick) Doolittle of Warren and Michelle (Michael) Lukco also of Warren and by several nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Paul Brison.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, where a funeral service with the Rev. Curtis Miller officiating will take place at 6:15 p.m., Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Daniel’s name be made to the Warren Family Mission, P.O. Box 311, Warren, Ohio 44482

