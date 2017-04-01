Highway Patrol increasing patrolmen for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Because April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, police are warning people to be even more careful as they try to get the word out about distracted driving.

Local and state officers will be taking extra steps to focus on pulling over drivers who look distracted. More troopers will be on the roads this month.

Distracted driving is something Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. James Bonar says he sees all too often.

“[I’ve seen] drivers actually watching movies with the DVD player on the dashboard and they think nothing is wrong with it,” he said.

Bonar says distracted driving is especially dangerous for young people. Police need to wait for a moving violation for anyone over the age of 18. But, anyone who seems under that age will be pulled over for a primary violation.

“One of the problems you run into is it’s hard to tell the age of some people,” Bonar said.

If a mistake is made, though, no action will be taken.

“We certainly won’t take any enforcement if an error like that occurs, but it will also let the public know we are taking it seriously,” he said.

Those under the age of 18 can have their license suspended until they are 18.

The number of crashes investigated by the Highway Patrol has decreased compared to this time last year, dropping by about 8 percent.

Still, Bonar says it’s difficult to report the exact number of accidents caused by distracted driving.

“Because, for obvious reasons, people weren’t truthful to say, ‘I’m sorry, I was looking down at my phone, that’s why I rear ended you,'” he said.