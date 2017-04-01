J. Bruce Wackenhut Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – J. Bruce Wackenhut, age 97, of Greenville, passed away Saturday morning, April 1, 2017 in UPMC Horizon Greenville.

Mr. Wackenhut was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1919 to John H. and Ella F. (Stahl) Wackenhut.

Bruce was a graduate of Emsworth High School, attended Carnegie Tech and Drexel Universities and was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Civil Engineering.

During W.W. II he worked as a ship fitter’s helper at Pearl Harbor.

From 1949 until his retirement in 1982, he was employed in the Engineering Department of the Bessemer & Lake Erie R.R.

Bruce was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville, where he had served on church council, served as the chairman of the Property Committee and as the Superintendent of Sunday School. In addition, he had also for some time been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Meadville and had served on the Board of Directors at Bethesda Children’s Home, where he had volunteered over 2000 hours with the construction of the Home’s Chapel.

Bruce was a 54 year member of the Hempfield Township Municipal Authority, served on the Board of Directors of the Greenville Public Library, had been a Boy Scout Leader with Troop #54 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and he very much enjoyed woodworking.

On September 29, 1945 he married the former Margaret E. Floyd, she passed away on July 13, 1995, he then married the former Frances L. Callahan on September 20, 1996, she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Ann Mathieson and her husband, Scott of Aurora, New York and Janet Michaelsen and her husband, Christian of Annandale, Virginia; two sons, Paul B. Wackenhut and his wife Martha, of Blackfoot, Idaho and Norman C. Wackenhut and his wife, Socorro of South Lake Tahoe, California; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife and a brother, Norman H. Wackenhut.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania. There will also be calling hours prior to services on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. in Roth Library in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, Pennsylvania with Rev. Lee Penvose, Pastor, officiating

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125 or to the Greenville Public Library, 330 Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

To view obituary visit www.loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com.



