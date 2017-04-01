JFK & Maplewood split their doubleheader at Eastwood Field

Both are scheduled to return to action on Monday.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy and Maplewood split their doubleheader this afternoon at Eastwood Field.

The Eagles received a strong effort from A.J. Arp – who tossed a complete 5 inning outing while allowing a single hit and just one walk in Kennedy’s 10-0 victory over the Rockets. Arp also fanned three batters. Isaac Hadley and Ryan Galle each had three hits apiece. Hadley drove in two and scored 3 times. Ryan Lee went 2 for 3 from the plate while scoring 3 times as well. Arp and Niall McGee both went 2 for 4.

Maplewood’s Jared Bedlion finished 1 for 2 in game one.

In the second game of the day, Maplewood tallied a combined 9 runs in the third and fourth innings to hold off JFK – 9-6. The Rockets’ first five batters reached base at least twice. Hunter Bates finished the contest 1 for 1 with two runs scored and two walks. Jared Bedlion compiled 3 RBIs while Alex Bell drove in two more. Bates (3.2 IP) and Bedlion (3.1 IP) combined to throw 118 pitches over 7 innings as they allowed just 5 base hits and 5 earned runs. Bedlion registered the win on the hill for Maplewood.

Drew Mendik and Ryan Lee each scored two runs for JFK. Mendik was the lone Eagle to accumulate 2 hits. Alex Hernandez drove in a pair of runs.

The Rockets are scheduled to take on Mathews in Vienna on Monday. JFK (3-1) will play at home against St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday.

