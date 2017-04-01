Man testifies he never intended to kill ex-girlfriend

27-year-old Edward Baker took the stand Friday in Beaver County and said a "grenade" went off in his brain

By Published:
courtroom generic

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – A man charged in the rape and slaying of his ex-girlfriend in western Pennsylvania has testified that he never intended to kill the victim.

The Beaver County Times reports that 27-year-old Edward Baker took the stand Friday in Beaver County and said a “grenade” went off in his brain and 30-year-old Addaleigh Huzyak “was just in the crossfire.”

Authorities say the victim broke up with Baker the week before she was killed in June in her apartment in Beaver. Investigators said he waited for her there, shot her twice and slit her throat. He was later arrested in Kentucky.

Baker, a registered sex offender since 2013, tearfully apologized to the victim’s parents and described a troubled family life and anxiety and depression diagnoses.

Closing arguments are expected Monday.

___

Information from: Beaver County Times, http://www.timesonline.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s