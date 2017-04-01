Mary Yaworsky Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Mary Yaworsky, 97, formerly of Bon Air Avenue in Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, April 1, 2017, at Briarfield Manor, following a long and fulfilling life.

Mary was born February 4, 1920, in Ukraine, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Stelmaszczuk and came to the United States in 1949 on the passenger transit ship, the U.S.S General Howze, settling in Youngstown.

She and her husband, Steve, sponsored many Ukrainian immigrants and helped them make their homes in the Youngstown area also.

Mrs. Yaworsky was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

A very kind and prayerful lady, she had a true love for her family and shared a special bond with her son, Louis and her daughter-in-law, Rosemary, with whom she made her home for 13 years.

Mary leaves her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Yaworsky of Austintown; two granddaughters, Lora (James) Brady of Austintown and Lisa (John) Nock of Boardman and four great-grandchildren, Haley, Steven, Leah and Vivien.

Mrs. Yaworsky’s husband of 40 years, Steve Yaworsky, whom she married September 2, 1945, passed away November 3, 1985. A son, Louis Orest Yaworsky and an infant daughter, Anna, also preceded Mary in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 526 West Rayen Avenue in Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, or to Hospice of the Valley, in Mary’s name.

Mary’s family thanks the staff at Briarfield Manor for the kindness shown and care given to Mary and her family during her stay there.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences on-line to Mary’s family.



Order Flowers Here