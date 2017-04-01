McDonald boys win Joe Lane Invitational

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys track and field team took home top honors at the 2017 Joe Lane Invitational at Mineral Ridge High School.

A total of 12 teams competed this year. The Blue Devils totaled 97 team points on the boys side to take first place. Maplewood and Gilmour Academy boys rounded out 2nd and 3rd place overall.

Brookfield’s Xavier Bailey had a strong showing, winning both the 100 meter (11.2 seconds) and 200 meter (23.2) run. Liberty’s Justin Clark was the top hurdler on the boys side. Clark won both the 110 meter hurdle (16.2) and the 300 meter hurdle (44.2).

Mathews’ senior Kenny Wallace dominated long distance with a first place finish in the 1600 meter (4:42.1) and 3200 meter (10:15.6).

On the girls side, Gilmour Academy dominated the team competition, racking up 123 total points. The Mineral Ridge girls finished 2nd with 75 team points.

Navaeh Cruz from Mineral Ridge won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 53.6 seconds. Lordstown’s Amanda Romain finished first in the 100 meter hurdles (17.5).

