Storm Team 27: Cloudy, cool start to the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

The chance for light rain or a pocket of drizzle will linger through this morning. Otherwise it will be a cloudy day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only reaching the middle 40s. Clouds will move out tonight and there’s the possibility of a few pockets of fog. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs bouncing back to the upper 50s.

The dry weather won’t last long. The Monday morning commute is looking dry, but rain showers will develop through the day on Monday and stick around into the day on Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a shower or sprinkle/drizzle early. (20%)

High: 44

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 32

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing. (70%)

High: 61 Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (80%)

High: 58 Low: 51

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 42

Thursday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 35

