Storm Team 27: Cloudy, cool start to the weekend

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
The chance for light rain or a pocket of drizzle will linger through this morning. Otherwise it will be a cloudy day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only reaching the middle 40s. Clouds will move out tonight and there’s the possibility of a few pockets of fog. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs bouncing back to the upper 50s.

The dry weather won’t last long. The Monday morning commute is looking dry, but rain showers will develop through the day on Monday and stick around into the day on Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Today:   Mainly cloudy. Chance for a shower or sprinkle/drizzle early.  (20%)
High:   44

Tonight:   Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog.
Low:   32

Sunday:   Partly to mostly sunny.
High:   58

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Showers developing. (70%)
High:   61    Low:   41

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy. Rain showers.  (80%)
High:   58    Low:   51

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   63    Low:   42

Thursday:   Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High:  56    Low:   45

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:   45    Low:   38

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:   46    Low:   35

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s